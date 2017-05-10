FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2017 / 5:17 AM / 3 months ago

Roche's Tecentriq fails trial in advanced bladder cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 10 (Reuters) - Roche's Tecentriq drug has failed a late-stage trial in people with previously treated advanced bladder cancer, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.

The phase III IMvigor211 study that evaluated the drug, whose generic name is atezolizumab, in people with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer whose disease progressed during or after treatment with chemotherapy "did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival compared to chemotherapy", it said. "While these results are not what we had expected, we believe that Tecentriq will continue to play an important role in the treatment of people with advanced bladder cancer," Sandra Horning, chief medical officer said.

"We are committed to helping people with advanced bladder cancer and will discuss these data with health authorities.” (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

