6 months ago
Roche says drug combo cuts breast cancer deaths in key trial
March 2, 2017 / 6:25 AM / 6 months ago

Roche says drug combo cuts breast cancer deaths in key trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 2 (Reuters) - Roche said on Thursday that combing its Perjeta and Herceptin drugs with chemotherapy reduced recurrence of aggressive breast cancer or death compared to Herceptin and chemo, an important trial outcome seen helping shield the Swiss drugmaker's oncology franchise from cheaper copies.

"These results from the positive Aphinity study represent an important addition to the body of data for Perjeta in the treatment of people with HER2-positive early breast cancer," Sandra Horning, Roche's chief medical officer, said in a statement. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

