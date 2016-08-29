FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Roche says U.S. FDA issues Emergency Use Authorization for Zika test
August 29, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

Roche says U.S. FDA issues Emergency Use Authorization for Zika test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its test for the Zika virus.

"The LightMix Zika test is an easy-to-use molecular diagnostic test that enables healthcare professionals to quickly detect the virus," said Uwe Oberlaender, the head of molecular diagnostics at Basel-based Roche.

The virus has been associated with microcephaly, a birth defect characterized by an unusually small head and potential developmental problems. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

