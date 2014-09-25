FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Roche Holding says Avastin and Xeloda show benefit in two new phase III studies
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 25, 2014 / 5:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Roche Holding says Avastin and Xeloda show benefit in two new phase III studies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG : * Says Roche’s Avastin and Xeloda show benefit for women with her2-negative

metastatic breast cancer in two new phase III studies * Says phase III Imelda study demonstrates near threefold increase in

progression-free survival * Says phase III Imelda study demonstrates improvement in overall survival of

over 15 months with Avastin plus Xeloda * Says phase III Tania study shows significant improvement in progression-free

survival * Phase III tania improvement if Avastin-based therapy is continued in 2nd-line

setting following initial treatment with Avastin-based therapy * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.