Sept 29 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG : * Media release: Roche purchases shares in tender offer for InterMune, Inc at $74.00 per share * As of the expiration of the tender offer, a total of approximately 96,362,877 shares of InterMune common stock were validly tendered * This represents approximately 79.42 pct of InterMune’s outstanding shares on a fully diluted basis For more: