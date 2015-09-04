FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-U.S. FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Genentech's Investigational Medicine ACE910 for People With Hemophilia A With Factor VIII Inhibitors
September 4, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-U.S. FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Genentech's Investigational Medicine ACE910 for People With Hemophilia A With Factor VIII Inhibitors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects source spelling to Genentech from Genetech)

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Sept 4 (Reuters) - Genentech: * U.S. FDA grants breakthrough therapy designation for Genentech’s investigational medicine ACE910 for people with Hemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors * Genentech says is preparing to initiate a phase III trial of ace910 in patients with Hemophilia a with factor VIII inhibitors by the end of 2015 * Genentech says to initiate phase III trial in patients without inhibitors in 2016 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.