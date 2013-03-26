FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P revises Rochester Area School District, Pa., outlook to negative
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2013 / 4:25 PM / 5 years ago

S&P revises Rochester Area School District, Pa., outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Tuesday revised Rochester Area School District, Pennsylvania’s A-plus bond rating outlook to negative.

S&P revised the district’s “outlook to negative from stable due to the lack of a completed fiscal 2012 audit and still unavailable projections for the close of the fiscal year combined with management’s projections for the use of fund balance in fiscal 2013 following unexpected expenditure increases,” said S&P analyst Danielle Leonardis.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.