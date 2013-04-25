FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rochford to head RBS EMEA financials
April 25, 2013 / 11:22 AM / 4 years ago

Rochford to head RBS EMEA financials

Owen Sanderson

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - Lee Rochford has been promoted to head of financial institutions, EMEA, at Royal Bank of Scotland following the retirement of William Fall, global head of FIG, the UK bank said on Thursday.

Rochford was formerly head of financial institutions structuring and advisory, which encompassed capital solutions, as well as flow securitisation. This division will now be headed by Mike Slevin, who is being promoted internally to be. His title will be head of financial institutions secured debt markets.

The group is now being brought within financial institutions capital markets EMEA, a new group that will be headed by former FIG DCM head Matt Carter. Slevin will now report to Carter, although when Rochford headed the group he reported directly to Fall.

Gordon Taylor, previously head of northern European FIG DCM, will step up to become head of EMEA FIG DCM.

“We’ve been fortunate to tap into a rich seam of experienced talent which brings continuity to the business,” said Rochford.

