Rockefeller fund dumping fossil fuels, hits Exxon on climate issues
March 23, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

Rockefeller fund dumping fossil fuels, hits Exxon on climate issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 23 (Reuters) - The Rockefeller Family Fund said on Wednesday it will divest from fossil fuels as quickly as possible and “eliminate holdings” of Exxon Mobil, chiding the oil company for allegedly misleading the public about the threat of climate change.

The move by the U.S. based charity, which will also include coal and Canadian oil sands holdings, is especially notable because a century ago John D. Rockefeller Sr. made a fortune running Standard Oil, a precursor to Exxon Mobil.

Exxon did not immediately comment. (Reporting By Terry Wade and Anna Driver)

