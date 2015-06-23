FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rocket Internet seeks shareholders' permission to issue bond
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 23, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 2 years ago

Rocket Internet seeks shareholders' permission to issue bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 23 (Reuters) - Germany’s Rocket Internet plans to seek shareholders’ permission to issue a convertible bond of up to 2 billion euros ($2.25 billion) by June 2020 at its shareholder meeting on Tuesday to increase its financial flexibility for its global investment spree.

Europe’s largest Internet company with stakes in more than 100 start-ups aims to build an e-commerce operating empire, for which it constantly seeks fresh funds.

Just four months after it raised 1.4 billion euros in its stock flotation in October, the Berlin-based group went to investors with a capital hike of 588 million euros.

Having the option of issuing the bond would help Rocket to “be prepared in fast moving markets”, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

Rocket shares fell 1.7 percent to 38.06 euros in early Tuesday trade, underperforming the broader market.

The volatile stock currently trades around 10 percent off the level at which its initial public offering was priced. ($1 = 0.8874 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.