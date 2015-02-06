FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rocket Internet buys 30 pct stake in takeaway rival Delivery Hero
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 6, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

Rocket Internet buys 30 pct stake in takeaway rival Delivery Hero

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 6 (Reuters) - E-commerce investor and operating company Rocket Internet AG said on Friday it had paid 496 million euros to acquire a 30 percent stake in Delivery Hero, a food takeaway rival of Rocket’s own Foodpanda delivery service.

Rocket said the transaction consists of both primary and secondary shares of Delivery Hero. In early December, Delivery Hero and Foodpanda agreed a series of asset swaps to consolidate their respective positions in various national markets.

Both Rocket and Delivery Hero are based in Berlin. Delivery Hero counts more than 90,000 restaurants in its online takeaway delivery service worldwide, spread across Northern and Eastern Europe as well as Latin America and South Korea. (Reporting By Eric Auchard; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.