FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Qatar took stake in Rocket Internet's HelloFresh-WirtschaftsWoche
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 16, 2017 / 11:30 AM / 5 months ago

Qatar took stake in Rocket Internet's HelloFresh-WirtschaftsWoche

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has taken a stake in Rocket Internet's recipe and ingredients firm HelloFresh as part of a previously announced fundraising, the WirtschaftsWoche magazine reported on Thursday.

Rocket Internet said in December that HelloFresh had raised 85 million euros ($91.16 million) from an unnamed globally leading investor and existing shareholder Baillie Gifford, at a 2 billion euros valuation, down from a previous 2.6 billion.

WirtschaftsWoche cited HelloFresh Chief Executive Dominik Richter as telling the magazine that Qatar had been part of the fundraising.

Rocket Internet's stake in HelloFresh now stands at 53 percent. It is one of its biggest holdings and is seen as a potential candidate for an initial public offering, although a previous attempt to list the business stalled in 2015. ($1 = 0.9324 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.