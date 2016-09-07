FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Rocket Internet slashes Home24 valuation in funding round
September 7, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

Rocket Internet slashes Home24 valuation in funding round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - German e-commerce investor Rocket Internet said on Wednesday the valuation of its Home24 online furniture business had been more than halved in a financing round that raised 20 million euros ($22.5 million) of new capital.

Rocket Internet said in a statement that Home24's valuation had been cut to 420 million euros in the funding round in which other investors including Baillie Gifford and Kinnevik also participated, down from a previous 981 million.

Rocket's direct and indirect stake will be 42.9 percent after the transaction.

Rocket last week announced it made a first-half loss of 617 million euros ($691 million) after heavy writedowns on companies in its portfolio, in particular the Global Fashion Group.

$1 = 0.8902 euros Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
