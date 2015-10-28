FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Online food delivery firm HelloFresh plans IPO
October 28, 2015

Online food delivery firm HelloFresh plans IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Online food delivery firm HelloFresh is readying a stock market listing as it seeks to capitalise on still-robust equities markets and investor appetite for the Internet food market.

Majority owner Rocket Internet said on Wednesday that HelloFresh was planning to sell newly issued shares from a capital increase as well as existing shares.

Last month, HelloFresh was valued at 2.6 billion euros in a funding round ahead of a possible initial public offering. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

