Rocket Internet says prices IPO at 42.50 euros per share
October 1, 2014 / 5:55 PM / 3 years ago

Rocket Internet says prices IPO at 42.50 euros per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Rocket Internet, the global e-commerce investor, has priced its initial public offering at the top end of the range, with the price per share fixed at 42.50 euros ($53.61), it said on Wednesday.

The Berlin-based group had offered its shares in a 35.50-42.50 euros apiece range, and then brought its IPO forward by one week, citing “exceptional investor demand” for its shares.

The price will give it a market capitalisation of around 6.7 billion euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7928 euro) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by David Evans)

