Rocket Internet raises 588 mln euro in surprise capital hike
February 13, 2015 / 8:18 AM / 3 years ago

Rocket Internet raises 588 mln euro in surprise capital hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ecommerce investor Rocket Internet, which held its initial public offering just four months ago, completed a quick-turnaround capital increase on Friday to fund a global investment spree, raising around 588.5 million euros ($673 mln).

The Berlin-based company said it placed 12.01 million shares at 49 euros each in order to allow it to pursue its strategic goals. Rocket has burned through around 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) since its 1.4 billion-euro IPO in October.

The total proceeds were calculated before any deductions for commissions and expenses.

Shares of the Berlin-based company fell 7.7 percent in early trading. ($1 = 0.8743 euros) (Reporting By Eric Auchard; editing by Thomas Atkins)

