Rocket Internet to launch another 10 start-ups in 2015
November 17, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

Rocket Internet to launch another 10 start-ups in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Rocket Internet, the global e-commerce investor, said it expected to launch at least another 10 start-ups in 2015 as it reported strong growth from its existing stable of companies and improving margins.

Rocket Internet, whose shares have had a bumpy ride since their debut last month in Europe’s largest tech listing since 2000, said its most successful companies saw average growth in gross merchandise volume of 104 percent in the first half of 2014. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

