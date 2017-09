FRANKFURT, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Ecommerce investor and operating company Rocket Internet on Friday said its portfolio of investments has increased in value by around 800 million euros since its initial public offering in early November.

In addition, Berlin-based Rocket said it was forming a new global online restaurant takeaway service that brings together existing and new investments, including Foodpanda. (Reporting By Eric Auchard, editing by Thomas Atkins)