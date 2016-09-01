Rocket Internet posts first-half loss on GFG impairments

BERLIN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - German e-commerce investor Rocket Internet reported a first-half consolidated loss of 617 million euros ($691 million)mainly due to impairments at Global Fashion Group.

Worries over the value of its investments have knocked shares in Rocket, down 33 percent this year, after it wrote down the valuation of GFG, which includes online fashion businesses Zalora in Southeast Asia, Dafiti in Latin America and Lamoda in Russia.

Rocket Internet said late Thursday its first-half results took a 383 million euro hit from the GFG unit, in which Swedish group Kinnevik is a co-investor. It said it also took other impairments and fair value adjustments, but did not provide further details.

It is due to report full first-half results on Sept. 22. ($1 = 0.8933 euro) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)