FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Rocket Internet posts first-half loss on GFG impairments
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 1, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

Rocket Internet posts first-half loss on GFG impairments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - German e-commerce investor Rocket Internet reported a first-half consolidated loss of 617 million euros ($691 million)mainly due to impairments at Global Fashion Group.

Worries over the value of its investments have knocked shares in Rocket, down 33 percent this year, after it wrote down the valuation of GFG, which includes online fashion businesses Zalora in Southeast Asia, Dafiti in Latin America and Lamoda in Russia.

Rocket Internet said late Thursday its first-half results took a 383 million euro hit from the GFG unit, in which Swedish group Kinnevik is a co-investor. It said it also took other impairments and fair value adjustments, but did not provide further details.

It is due to report full first-half results on Sept. 22. ($1 = 0.8933 euro) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.