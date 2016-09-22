FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rocket Internet trims losses at main start ups
September 22, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

Rocket Internet trims losses at main start ups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - German e-commerce investor Rocket Internet said on Thursday it had made progress to cut losses at its main start-ups and reiterated that it expected three of them to turn profitable by the end of 2017.

Rocket Internet, which has seen its shares slide on concerns about mounting losses, said the aggregate adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of its top start-ups rose to minus 17 percent in the first half of 2016 from minus 32 percent a year ago.

Revenues rose an average of 32 percent to 1.043 billion euros ($1.17 billion).

Rocket also said it has expanded its existing convertible buyback program, saying it may spend an additional 85 million euros on convertible buybacks by Sept. 30, 2017. ($1 = 0.8927 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Eric Auchard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
