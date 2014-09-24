FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rocket Internet says separate listings possible
September 24, 2014

Rocket Internet says separate listings possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Rocket Internet, the German e-commerce investor that plans to go public, could seek separate listings for some companies in its portfolio but this would remain an exception, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“It’s possible that some of our bigger companies may be listed over time,” CEO Oliver Samwer said at a press conference.

After Rocket’s IPO, divesting the companies that it helped to set up would no longer be part of the group’s business model.

“We will only sell non-core assets,” Samwer added.

Rocket Internet said late on Tuesday it expected to raise almost double the amount it initially targeted from its IPO, pricing shares to value the firm at some $8 billion. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

