Private equity firm gets 24 pct of Norway's Rocksource
October 21, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Private equity firm gets 24 pct of Norway's Rocksource

OSLO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Financial investor EPSI AS, managed by Private equity firm HitecVision, bought 23.9 percent of Norwegian oil and gas firm Rocksource in a purchase order on the Oslo bourse, it said on Wednesday.

HitecVision, which own a plethora of smaller oil service companies, offered 6 crown per Rocksource share for at least 20 percent of the firm, paying an 80 percent premium over the stock’s last trade before its offer.

“EPSI AS will, at its full discretion, be open to purchase additional shares in Rocksource ASA,” it said in a statement.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
