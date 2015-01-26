FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-MWV and RockTenn agree to combination creating $16 billion global packaging leader
January 26, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-MWV and RockTenn agree to combination creating $16 billion global packaging leader

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects company name in headline to ‘MWV’ from ‘MMV’) Jan 26 (Reuters) - Rock-Tenn Co : * Mwv and rocktenn agree to combination creating a $16 billion global packaging leader * Says transaction with a combined equity value of $16 billion * Says previously announced tax-free spin-off of mwv specialty chemicals to be completed post-closing * Combined company will maintain its principal executive offices in Richmond, va., and will have operating offices in Norcross, ga * Says mwv’s financial advisers were bofa Merrill Lynch and Goldman, Sachs & co * Says mwv stockholders will receive 0.78 shares of newco for each share of mwv held * Sees total annual synergies of $300 million to be achieved over three years * Says wachtell, lipton, rosen & katz acted as mwv’s legal counsel * Says the resulting ownership of newco will be approximately 50.1% by mwv shareholders and 49.9% by rocktenn shareholders * Says blackstone advisory partners l.p. served as financial adviser to rocktenn * Says mwv’s financial advisers were bofa Merrill Lynch and Goldman, Sachs & co on deal * Steven Voorhees to serve as CEO and president of combined company, john luke will become non-executive chairman of the board of directors * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

