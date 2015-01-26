FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Packaging companies Rock-Tenn, MeadWestvaco to merge
January 26, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Packaging companies Rock-Tenn, MeadWestvaco to merge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to “before” from “after” in paragraph 2)

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Packaging companies Rock-Tenn Co and MeadWestvaco Corp said they would combine to form a company worth $16 billion, with MeadWestvaco shareholders owning a majority stake.

In the new company, which will be named before the deal closes, MeadWestvaco shareholders will have a 50.1 percent stake, while Rock-Tenn shareholders will hold the rest.

MeadWestvaco shareholders will receive 0.78 shares of the new company for each share held.

Rock-Tenn shareholders can choose to receive either one share of the new company for each share held or a cash amount equal to the average price of Rock-Tenn shares during a five-day period ending three trading days before the deal closes.

Rock-Tenn Chief Executive Steven Voorhees will lead the new company, while MeadWestvaco CEO John Luke will become non-executive chairman.

MeadWestvaco will complete a previously announced spinoff of its chemicals business after the merger, the companies said. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
