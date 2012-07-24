FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RockTenn profit misses estimates as costs rise
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2012 / 10:49 PM / in 5 years

RockTenn profit misses estimates as costs rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q3 adjusted EPS $0.95 vs estimate $1.02

* Q3 sales up 67 pct to $2.30 bln

* SG&A costs rise 67 pct

July 24 (Reuters) - Packaging and paper company RockTenn Co posted a quarterly profit that missed market expectations, hurt by higher costs and supply-chain disruptions.

“Our corrugated segment performance reflected approximately $10 million in expense from higher than expected costs, lost production and supply chain disruption associated primarily with major capital projects at our Hodge, Louisiana mill,” CEO James Rubright said.

The segment accounts for 67 percent of RockTenn’s total sales.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the third quarter rose about 58 percent from a year earlier.

The company posted a third-quarter net income of $58.2 million, or 81 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $30.1 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 95 cents per share, below analysts’ expectations of $1.02 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales jumped 67 percent to $2.30 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $2.31 billion.

The Norcross, Georgia-based company’s shares closed at $59.37 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.