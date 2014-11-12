Rockwell Automation profit rises 16 pct on higher U.S. sales

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Rockwell Automation Inc, which makes automation systems that help factories run smoothly, reported a near 16 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales of its motion control and industrial safety products in the United States.

The company’s net income rose to $248.7 million, or $1.79 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $215.3 million, or $1.53 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Rockwell earned $1.86 per share.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $1.78 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)