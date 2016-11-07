FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rockwell Automation revenue falls 4.3 pct
November 7, 2016 / 12:10 PM / 10 months ago

Rockwell Automation revenue falls 4.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Factory automation systems maker Rockwell Automation Inc reported a 4.3 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Monday as weak oil prices curtailed spending by energy industry customers and a strong dollar reduced the value of international sales.

The company's revenue fell to $1.54 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.61 billion a year earlier.

Net income fell to $185.2 million, or $1.43 per share, from $201.3 million, or $1.50 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Rockwell earned $1.52 per share. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
