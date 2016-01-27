Rockwell Automation profit falls 13.4 pct

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Factory automation systems maker Rockwell Automation Inc reported a 13.4 percent drop in first-quarter profit, hurt by slowing industrial demand in the United States.

The company’s net income fell to $185.5 million, or $1.40 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $214.2 million, or $1.56 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Rockwell earned $1.49 per share.

Sales fell 9.4 percent to $1.43 billion. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)