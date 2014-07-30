FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rockwell Automation revenue rises on higher US sales
July 30, 2014 / 11:15 AM / 3 years ago

Rockwell Automation revenue rises on higher US sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Rockwell Automation Inc, which makes systems that help factories run smoothly, reported a 1.56 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, helped by higher sales of its motion control and industrial safety products in the United States.

The company’s net income fell to $199.7 million, or $1.43 per share, in the third quarter ended June 30, from $203.7 million, or $1.45 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Rockwell earned $1.49 per share.

Revenue rose to $1.65 billion from $1.62 billion a year earlier.

The company narrowed its adjusted earnings forecast for 2014 to $6.10-$6.25 per share from $6.00-$6.35 per share. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)

