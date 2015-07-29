FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rockwell Automation revenue falls 4.5 pct
July 29, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Rockwell Automation revenue falls 4.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Rockwell Automation Inc, which makes automation systems that help factories run smoothly, reported a 4.5 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar.

The company’s net income rose to $206.1 million, or $1.52 per share, in the third quarter ended June 30, from $199.7 million, or $1.43 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Rockwell earned $1.59 per share.

Revenue fell to $1.58 billion from $1.65 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

