Rockwell Automation quarterly profit rises 14.3 pct
April 30, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Rockwell Automation quarterly profit rises 14.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Rockwell Automation Inc reported a 14.3 percent rise in quarterly profit, partly due to higher operating earnings in its architecture & software business.

Net income increased to $206.0 million, or $1.51 per share, for the second quarter ended March 31, from $180.3 million, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Rockwell earned $1.59 per share.

Revenue fell 3.1 percent to $1.55 billion. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

