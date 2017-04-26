Rockwell Automation profit rises 12.8 pct

April 26 (Reuters) - Factory automation systems maker Rockwell Automation Inc reported a 12.8 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by stabilizing demand from industries.

Net income rose to $189.5 million, or $1.45 per share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from $168 million, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company earned $1.55 per share.

Revenue rose 7.9 percent to $1.55 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)