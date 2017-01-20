FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 20, 2017 / 11:38 AM / 7 months ago

Rockwell Collins profit up, but acquisition costs weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Aviation electronics maker Rockwell Collins Inc reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, but costs from its acquisition of seat maker B/E Aerospace caused the figure to miss analysts estimates.

Including the acquisition, which Rockwell said would close in the spring, the Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based company said earnings per share from continuing operations rose to $1.10 in the latest quarter, compared with $1.14 a share that analysts on average had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Excluding acquisition costs, the company earned $1.20 a share, up 17 percent from a year ago. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott)

