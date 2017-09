Oct 31 (Reuters) - Rockwell Collins Inc reported fourth quarter earnings on Friday largely in line with Wall Street’s expectations, growing sales by about 15 percent year over year.

The avionics and aircraft systems manufacturer matched average analyst estimates of $1.27 in diluted earnings per share, excluding its discontinued operations. The company reported a net income of $167 million. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)