FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Rockwell Collins posts lower quarterly profit
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2014 / 12:06 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Rockwell Collins posts lower quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects Reuters per-share estimate for full year, in final sentence, to $4.45 from $4.55)

* Adjusted profit of $1.07 a share, as expected

* Sales bolstered by ARINC acquisition

April 17 (Reuters) - Rockwell Collins Inc, a maker of avionics and other electronics systems for aircraft, reported a lower quarterly profit on Thursday as its income tax expense rose.

Net income in the fiscal second quarter ended March 31 was $148 million, or $1.08 a diluted share, compared with $161 million, or $1.17 a share, a year earlier.

Adjusted profit of $1.07 a share was in line with analysts’ average expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly sales rose 12 percent to $1.27 billion, aided by the December acquisition of ARINC Inc, a provider of systems that help airline pilots communicate. Analysts expected sales of $1.25 billion on average.

The company said it now expects profit of $4.40 to $4.55 a share for the current fiscal year, compared with a prior forecast of $4.35 to $4.55 a share. It cited lower-than-expected intangible asset amortization expense tied to ARINC for the revised forecast. Analysts currently expect $4.45 a share for the year. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.