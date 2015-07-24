FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rockwell Collins narrows full-year earnings forecast
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2015 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

Rockwell Collins narrows full-year earnings forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Rockwell Collins Inc, a maker of avionics and aircraft systems, reported a 12.7 percent rise in quarterly profit and narrowed its forecast for full-year earnings.

Net income rose to $178 million, or $1.33 per share, in the third quarter ended June 30, from $158 million, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier.

The company said it now expects 2015 earnings per share of $5.15-$5.25, compared with its earlier forecast of $5.10-$5.30. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.