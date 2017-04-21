FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
REFILE-Rockwell Collins revenue rises 2.4 pct
April 21, 2017 / 10:37 AM / 4 months ago

REFILE-Rockwell Collins revenue rises 2.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of "helped" in paragraph 1)

April 21 (Reuters) - Aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins Inc reported a 2.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales in its government systems and information management services units.

Net income fell to $168 million, or $1.27 per share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from $171 million, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.34 billion from $1.31 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

