REFILE-Rockwell Collins revenue rises 2.4 pct

April 21 (Reuters) - Aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins Inc reported a 2.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales in its government systems and information management services units.

Net income fell to $168 million, or $1.27 per share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from $171 million, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.34 billion from $1.31 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)