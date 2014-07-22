FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rockwell Collins gets boost from higher deliveries to planemakers
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Rockwell Collins gets boost from higher deliveries to planemakers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Rockwell Collins Inc, a maker of avionics and other electronics systems for aircraft, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher deliveries.

Net profit fell to $158 million, or $1.15 per share, in the third quarter ended June 30, from $164 million, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.

However, the company earned $1.19 per share from continuing operations, higher than the $1.17 analysts on average were expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue rose 10 percent to $1.26 billion. Revenue at its commercial systems unit, which sells to Boeing Co and Airbus Group NV, rose 5.8 percent to $583 million.

Rockwell also raised the lower end of its 2014 earnings forecast to $4.45 per share from $4.40. It kept the higher end of the range at $4.55. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.