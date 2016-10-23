FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Rockwell Collins buys B/E Aerospace for $62 per share
October 23, 2016 / 4:45 PM / 10 months ago

Rockwell Collins buys B/E Aerospace for $62 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins Inc has struck a deal to buy aircraft interior maker B/E Aerospace Inc for $62 per share in cash and stock, the companies said.

The deal, valued at $6.4 billion plus the assumption of $1.9 billion in debt, expands the range of products Rockwell Collins supplies to major commercial and business aircraft and broadens its customer based internationally. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York and Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Mary Milliken)

