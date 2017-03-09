March 9 Aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins Inc's acquisition of aircraft interior maker B/E Aerospace Inc has been approved by the companies' shareholders, the companies said on Thursday.

After two years of looking to expand, Rockwell Collins in October agreed to buy B/E Aerospace in a deal valued at $6.4 billion plus the assumption of $1.9 billion in debt.

But, activist investor Starboard Value LP, who had acquired a stake in Rockwell Collins, had questioned the purchase of B/E Aerospace, Reuters reported in November, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Starboard wanted Rockwell Collins to explore alternative options, including selling itself, Bloomberg had reported.

Rockwell Collins said on Thursday its shareholders "strongly" approved the deal.

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)