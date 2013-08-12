FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rockwell Collins to buy flight systems firm Arinc for $1.39 bln
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 12, 2013 / 12:30 AM / in 4 years

Rockwell Collins to buy flight systems firm Arinc for $1.39 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Rockwell Collins Inc, a supplier of avionics and other electronic systems for commercial and military aircraft, has agreed to buy aerospace communications firm Arinc Inc for $1.39 billion from the Carlyle Group LP .

The transaction will combine Arinc’s networks and services with Rockwell’s avionics and cabin technologies to benefit from the growing field of aviation information management, Rockwell said in a statement on Sunday.

Annapolis, Maryland-based Arinc is expected to report more than $600 million in revenue this year, Rockwell said. Carlyle bought Arinc in 2007 from a group of U.S. airlines for an undisclosed sum.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.