Rockwell Collins cuts full-year revenue forecast

April 19 (Reuters) - Aircraft parts supplier Rockwell Collins Inc posted a higher quarterly profit as recovering commercial sales outpaced defense weakness, but cut its full-year revenue forecast.

Revenue for 2012 will be hurt by its decision to discontinue further investment in public safety vehicle systems, lower deliveries at a business jet customer and delay in an international order, the company said.

The supplier of avionics and other electronic systems for commercial and military planes expects 2012 sales of about $4.85 billion, down from its earlier forecast of $4.9 billion to $5 billion.

It maintained its earnings per share forecast of $4.40 to $4.60 from continuing operations.

Rockwell’s second-quarter net income was $161 million, or $1.09 per share, up from $150 million, or 96 cents per share, a year ago.