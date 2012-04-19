FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rockwell Collins cuts full-year revenue forecast
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 11:45 AM / 5 years ago

Rockwell Collins cuts full-year revenue forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Aircraft parts supplier Rockwell Collins Inc posted a higher quarterly profit as recovering commercial sales outpaced defense weakness, but cut its full-year revenue forecast.

Revenue for 2012 will be hurt by its decision to discontinue further investment in public safety vehicle systems, lower deliveries at a business jet customer and delay in an international order, the company said.

The supplier of avionics and other electronic systems for commercial and military planes expects 2012 sales of about $4.85 billion, down from its earlier forecast of $4.9 billion to $5 billion.

It maintained its earnings per share forecast of $4.40 to $4.60 from continuing operations.

Rockwell’s second-quarter net income was $161 million, or $1.09 per share, up from $150 million, or 96 cents per share, a year ago.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.