Rockwell Collins appoints Ortberg as president

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Kelly Ortberg was appointed president of Rockwell Collins Inc and will join Chairman and Chief Executive Clay Jones in the newly formed Office of the Chief Executive, the supplier of avionics and other electronic systems for commercial and military aircraft said on Monday.

The appointment of Ortberg, 52, is the first time Rockwell Collins has named a president aside from Jones, 63, who moved to the company’s top job in 2002.

Ortberg was formerly chief operating officer of the government systems business, and he has also served as chief operating officer of the commercial systems segment. He joined Rockwell Collins in 1987.

In a statement, Jones said the move will help Rockwell Collins better prepare for its future.

Philip Jasper, 44, was named executive vice president and chief operating officer of government systems, reporting to Ortberg, the company said.