Rockwell Medical's iron deficiency drug succeeds in second late-stage study
September 4, 2013 / 11:57 AM / 4 years ago

Rockwell Medical's iron deficiency drug succeeds in second late-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Rockwell Medical Inc said its lead experimental drug met the main goal of improving hemoglobin levels in a late-stage trial among adult patients with chronic kidney disease.

Shares of the company rose 12 percent to $6.20 in trading before the bell.

The study was the second of two identical late-stage studies testing the drug in patients with chronic kidney disease on hemodialysis - a process by which waste and extra fluid is removed from the blood of patients with kidney failure.

The company reported positive results from the first study of the drug, Soluble Ferric Pyrophosphate, in July. (Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

