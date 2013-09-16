FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rockwood close to selling pigments units to Huntsman -sources
#Market News
September 16, 2013

Rockwood close to selling pigments units to Huntsman -sources

Ludwig Burger, Frank Siebelt

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Rockwood Holdings Inc is in advanced talks to sell its titanium dioxide business and other pigments units to Huntsman Corp., three people with knowledge of the matter from the banking and chemicals industry told Reuters on Monday.

One of the sources said a deal could be signed in the next few days. In the negotiations the units are being valued at roughly $1-1.2 billion including debt, two of the sources said. The people declined to be identified as the talks are confidential.

U.S. chemicals group Huntsman - also a maker of titanium dioxide particles, which is a key ingredient for white paint and coatings - as well as Rockwood were not immediately available for comment.

