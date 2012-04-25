REFILE-UPDATE 2-Price hikes boost Rockwood's profit, shares rise

* Adj EPS $1.23 vs est.$1.02

* Shares up 7 pct

April 25 (Reuters) - Rockwood Holdings Inc continued its run of market-topping earnings as the specialty chemicals company was able to pass on increased raw material prices to customers in the form of price hikes.

The company’s shares, which have gained more than 72 percent since touching a year-low in November, rose 7 percent on Wednesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.

Rockwood has hiked prices for the last three quarters as the chemicals industry battles higher costs of raw materials due to a shortage of supply. What has helped the companies is a recovery in demand after a two-year long slump.

Princeton, New Jersey-based Rockwood said prices at its lithium, surface treatment and clay-based additives businesses were higher during the quarter.

The company, which has been betting on the increasing demand for lithium ion-based batteries, said it expects battery grade lithium products to show double-digit sales growth this year.

Earlier this year, the company said it would invest $140 million in a 20,000 metric ton lithium production plant in Chile. Lithium segment sales currently account for 13 percent of its overall sales.

Lithium-ion batteries, used in electric cars and personal electronics, are driving demand growth for lithium, a metal mined primarily in Chile, Argentina and Australia.

Rockwood also expects stronger volumes at its surface treatment business.

“Despite investors’ apprehension about European exposure, management remains very optimistic about the balance of 2012,” Lazard Capital Markets analyst Edlain Rodriguez wrote in a note to clients.

Income from continuing operations rose to $75.8 million, or 94 cents per share, from $63.3 million, or 80 cents per share, a year ago.

Adjusted profit from continuing operations was $1.23 per share. Analysts on an average were expecting a profit of $1.02, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales dipped slightly to $909.5 million, while cost of products sold fell 4 percent.

The company, whose peers include Kronos Worldwide, Sensient Tech, W.R. Grace and Co and Valhi Inc , makes inorganic chemicals and solutions and engineered materials.