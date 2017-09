Nov 20 (Reuters) - Rockwool International A/S : ** Says EBIT end of the first 9 months in 2014 amounts to 127.2 million euros which is an increase of 7 percent compared to the same period in 2013 ** Says net profit for 2014 is now expected to be in the range of 110-120 million euros vs previous guidance of around 127 million euros ** Says net profit guidance is downgraded due to exchange rate effects, adjustment in restructuring provisions and higher start-up costs in the United States.