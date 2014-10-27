FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rockwool International: new order for Abu Dhabi's TAKREER refinery project
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 27, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Rockwool International: new order for Abu Dhabi's TAKREER refinery project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Rockwool International A/S

* Says secures landmark contract in Abu Dhabi

* Says is supplying insulation to Abu Dhabi’s TAKREER refinery project

* Says latest addition to be supplied by the ROCKWOOL Group will have a capacity of 30,000 barrels of crude oil per day and will produce 40,000 tonnes of carbon black per year

* Says ROCKWOOL Group has since 2010 seen a steady growth in this region

* Says the carbon black and delayer coke (CBDC) plant is under construction in Abu Dhabi's chemical refining complex, Ruwais, and is due for completion in Dec. 2015 Source text : bit.ly/1oOOh7j Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.