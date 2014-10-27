BRIEF-Rockwool International: new order for Abu Dhabi's TAKREER refinery project

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Rockwool International A/S

* Says secures landmark contract in Abu Dhabi

* Says is supplying insulation to Abu Dhabi’s TAKREER refinery project

* Says latest addition to be supplied by the ROCKWOOL Group will have a capacity of 30,000 barrels of crude oil per day and will produce 40,000 tonnes of carbon black per year

* Says ROCKWOOL Group has since 2010 seen a steady growth in this region

* Says the carbon black and delayer coke (CBDC) plant is under construction in Abu Dhabi's chemical refining complex, Ruwais, and is due for completion in Dec. 2015 Source text : bit.ly/1oOOh7j