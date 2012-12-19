FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rocky Mountain says PST offer has 'numerous issues'
December 19, 2012

Rocky Mountain says PST offer has 'numerous issues'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc on Wednesday said there were “numerous issues” with a supposed takeover offer from PST Capital Group Ltd, revealed in a securities filing.

Rocky Mountain said it received a letter from PST with the address on the envelope handwritten. It was addressed to the chairman of the board, whose name was misspelled.

Furthermore, Rocky Mountain said the return address listed a law firm that, when contacted, said it did not represent PST.

The offer was revealed in a U.S. securities filing on Tuesday. The filing listed a phone number for PST’s legal director, Steve Johnson. A phone call to that number was forwarded to a message that said, “Your party is not answering. Please try your call later.”

