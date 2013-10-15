Rodale names former Dow Jones & Co executive as its president

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Publishing and lifestyle company Rodale Inc has tapped former Dow Jones & Co executive Scott Schulman as its president, effective Oct. 28.

Schulman will develop strategy to increase Rodale’s revenue, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. He will report to Maria Rodale, chairman and CEO, whose family has run the privately held company for three generations.

Rodale’s magazines include Men’s Health, Runner’s World and Bicycling, and the company has published books such as Al Gore’s “An Inconvenient Truth” and “Eat This, Not That!” It also operates an e-commerce business that focuses on health and lifestyle.

“When I took over as CEO four years ago the whole industry was going through a massive transition,” Maria Rodale told Reuters.

“We are finally on the other side of it. I need to look at the future and figure where else (Rodale) needs to be heading,” she said about adding the post of president to the executive ranks.

Schulman spent more than 13 years at News Corp’s Dow Jones, helping to shape and build its consumer and enterprise businesses. He served as the publisher for the online version of The Wall Street Journal in 2000, where he helped implement a subscription model - one of the first newspapers in the industry to charge for online content that stayed the course.

“It’s a great market to be in, clearly there is a lot of underlying growth,” Schulman said about his new role at Rodale.

“People realize they can use information to improve their lives and they need to take ownership of their health,” he told Reuters.